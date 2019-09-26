A Santo Domingo Pueblo man who pleaded guilty in June to raping a woman at Railyard Park in 2018 received a nine-year sentence Thursday.
But under the terms of his plea deal with prosecutors, seven years of his sentence will be suspended, meaning Donald Humetewa, 51, will spend about one year in jail — in addition to the year he’s been incarcerated while awaiting resolution of the case — before being released.
He’ll also be required to undergo testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases — and agree to allow his victim to see the results of those tests — as well as register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and serve an undetermined period of probation ranging from five to 20 years.
Humetewa was charged with criminal sexual penetration last fall, after Santa Fe police responded to a call Aug. 27, 2018, reporting two adults engaging in sexual activity in the children’s play area of Railyard Park.
Officers said they discovered Humetewa sexually assaulting a woman who was “unconscious and intoxicated.”
His public defender argued that the woman had purchased alcohol for Humetewa prior to the incident, that he was nearly as intoxicated as the woman and that the sexual activity might have been consensual.