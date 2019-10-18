A Dulce man is suing Dulce Independent Schools and several school officials, saying he lost his index finger because he was given a faulty starter pistol and the wrong size caps to start a race at a cross-country running event in 2017.
Merl Elote says in his personal injury complaint filed Thursday in state District Court that he was asked by a track coach to help out with a cross-country meet at the school Oct. 27, 2017, but the starter pistol he was given “had a history of spontaneously discharging.”
In addition, Elote says in his complaint, “the caps he was provided were the wrong size caps for that particular starter pistol. As Mr. Elote attempted to close the cylinder of the pistol, the pistol discharged, causing Mr. Elote’s index finger to be completely shot off.”
Elote said the school acted negligently when it provided the wrong caps and failed to warn him about the pistol.
He is seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages plus legal costs.
School officials could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit late Friday.
