ALBUQUERQUE — Albuquerque police video shows a 57-year-old man who was shot and killed by officers in August lying on the ground at a bus stop as officers initially approached him.
In video released Friday, officers ordered Roger Shafer to lie on his stomach and keep his hands from his waistband where he appeared to have a handgun. Instead, he lifted himself onto a bench to take a seat and placed his hand on his waist.
Police say one officer initially shot a rubber bullet at Shafer, then three officers fired their weapons at him. Shafer’s weapon turned out to be a BB gun. He died at the scene.
Police say officers went to the bus stop in response to reports that a man was pointing a gun at passing vehicles.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.