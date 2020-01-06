A man robbed an IHOP late Saturday night after sneaking into the restaurant's kitchen through a back door and holding a cook at gunpoint, Santa Fe police said.
No one has been arrested and no suspects have been identified, said police spokesman Greg Gurulé.
According to a police report, surveillance video from the Cerrillos Road restaurant shows a man waiting near the back door as the cook went outside to start up his truck. When the cook returned to the restaurant, the video shows, the man ran up to the door, caught it before it closed and entered the building.
The man, armed with a gun, told the cook to open the restaurant's safe, but the cook said he did not know how, according to the police report. The man then told the cook to lie on his stomach. When an IHOP manager entered the kitchen and saw the cook being held at gunpoint, the report said, the robber took the manager to the office, ordered him to open the safe and told him to look away while he took the money.
When the robber left, fleeing north toward Rufina Street, the manager called 911, the report said.
While searching for the robber, Officer Daniel Quintana found a black Sig Sauer 1911 BB gun near Mercantile Road, the report said.
It was unclear how much money the robber stole. Gurulé redacted the estimated dollar amount from the report.
