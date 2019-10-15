A Rio Arriba County man convicted in April of raping his 76-year-old El Llano neighbor in 2016 was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Jason Cordova, 34, knocked on the woman’s door asking for a Coke, according to reports at the time, and then forced his way into her house and raped her.
“DNA evidence collected in the case played a key role in linking Cordova to the rape,” the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement released after Cordova’s sentencing Tuesday in Tierra Amarilla.
“The District Attorney’s Office asked for the maximum term for Cordova and Judge [Jason] Lidyard sentenced him to the maximum which was 22 years. Our office worked diligently to ensure that Jason Cordova was brought to justice for this heinous act that has forever changed the life of this innocent victim,” District Attorney Marco Serna said in the statement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.