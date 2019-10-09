Man found sleeping in van owned by city of Santa Fe

A Santa Fe man who police suspect has repeatedly broken into city vehicles parked at the Facilities Division on Siringo Road was found sleeping inside one of them Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
A police officer found Phillip Martinez, 42, asleep inside a white Dodge van at 2651 Siringo Road at about 3 p.m., the complaint said.
The officer said Martinez told her that “he wanted shade” and had permission to be in the vehicle. A security guard informed the officer that the man often goes into city vehicles on the property and damages them, and they finally called police Tuesday.
The guard told police the van had been locked and it was not known how Martinez gained access.
Police said the van did not appear to be damaged.
Martinez, whose address is listed in the complaint as at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, was booked on a felony charge of breaking and entering.
