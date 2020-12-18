TAOS — A man accused of causing a crash that killed a cyclist Wednesday afternoon in Taos is facing a charge of vehicular homicide.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said, multiple agencies responded to a report that a red Ford F-150 hit a cyclist at 5280 Paseo del Pueblo Sur, near the Speedway gas station.
Taos County sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Delubino "Tuti" Casias unresponsive in the southbound lane of the roadway. Emergency responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Casias was a lifelong resident of Ranchos de Taos.
The driver of the truck was identified as Henry Samora, who was accused of attempting to leave the scene with a friend when sheriff's deputies arrived. He was charged with one count of homicide by vehicle and may face other charges in the crash, which backed up traffic for three hours.
According to a news release from the Taos County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said Samora was driving "in an aggressive manor prior to the crash."
Court records indicate Samora was charged in April with a count of receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles.
