Santa Fe police officers arrested a suspect accused of stabbing and seriously wounding a man during a fight Tuesday afternoon on the 800 block of Alarid Street, according to a news release.
Officers shot Miguel Montoya , 33 , with "less lethal impact munitions" before arresting him, the news release states.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye later said officers had used beanbag rounds.
The stabbing victim, a man in his 50s, was receiving medical treatment at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for his injuries.
Officers said Montoya failed to follow their commands to drop his weapon, according to the news release, which added two officers sustained minor injuries during Montoya's apprehension. Both were treated and released.
Montoya is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and six counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.
