A Friday afternoon rollover crash on an isolated state road in northeastern New Mexico took the life of a Trementina man, New Mexico State Police said Monday.
The agency said its initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet pickup driven by 49-year-old Eric G. Crandall left NM 104 east of Las Vegas, N.M., and rolled over.
Crandall was pronounced dead at the scene by the state Office of Medical Investigator, a police news release said.
The statement said alcohol did not “appear to be a factor and seatbelts appear to have been properly utilized.”
The incident is under investigation.