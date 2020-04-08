A Santa Fe man was robbed and beaten late Tuesday night in the parking lot at Prince Park in what police describe as a drug deal gone bad.
The man told police three men approached him around 10:45 p.m. while he was in his car in the lot near the Cross of the Martyrs. He was hit in the face with a firearm and his possessions were stolen, he said, according to a police report.
Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, said the case is under investigation and no suspects have been identified.
The police report said one of the men opened the victim's car door, punched him and pointed a gun at his face, while the other two took a black backpack holding his belongings.
The man told officers the backpack contained 50 grams of medical marijuana and 5 grams of THC wax he had purchased from a dispensary.
A Bluetooth speaker, a Samsung cellphone, the man's wallet and $300 in cash also were in the backpack, according to the report.
Officers did not see any visible injuries on the man, who said he had planned to sell the medical marijuana.
He had received a text from an unknown phone number earlier Tuesday, asking to buy marijuana and requesting a meetup for the deal at 11 p.m. at the park, according to the report. He told police it was the first time he had communicated with someone at the number and that he did not remember the number.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.