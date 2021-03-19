TAOS — After months of chasing leads and tips, the Taos County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a suspect in the November robbery of Bestcare Pharmacy in Questa.
A man entered the pharmacy Nov. 2 and stole about 1,000 oxycodone pills, according to court documents. An employee gave deputies a description of his car and license plate number.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Luis Enciso, but authorities were unable to find him until this week.
Enciso was discovered in Taos using a fictitious name, according to a report. On Monday, a Taos police officer spotted him in front of Smith's Food and Drug and apprehended him.
Enciso faces one count of robbery, one count of larceny and one count of distribution of a controlled substance — all third-degree felonies. He also faces one charge of concealing his identity — a misdemeanor. He is being held on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.
