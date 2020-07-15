A man was arrested after he fled the scene of a crash and rolled his vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the roundabout at South Meadows Road and N.M. 599.
The man, who has yet to be identified by police, was involved in a hit-and-run collision nearby, Santa Fe police Lt. Brian Rodriguez said. The man fled the scene before crashing and rolling his vehicle near the roundabout.
The man fled the rollover crash on foot, and Santa Fe police officers, with help from Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies, went after him.
Police arrested the man and charged him with driving with a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting and evading an officer, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said no one was injured in the hit-and-run.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.