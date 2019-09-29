Santa Fe police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday and charged him with criminal sexual penetration of a minor and criminal sexual contact with a minor after he was found with a girl who had gone missing.
Lt. Aaron Ortiz of the Santa Fe Police Department said police were investigating a missing-person case when they found Jorge Carrillo-Gutierrez of Santa Fe with the girl near her residence. Ortiz said the girl, who was reported missing earlier this weekend, is under 18.
“As they went through their investigation, officers determined that they had probable cause to arrest the male for criminal sexual penetration,” Ortiz said. Police also charged Carrillo-Gutierrez with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Ortiz said the investigation is ongoing.
An online search of New Mexico court records shows that Carrillo-Gutierrez had several charges for traffic violations and one DWI case that was dropped for lack of prosecution.