Lightning sparked a wildfire Sunday outside Pecos.
The Macho Fire was less than an acre Monday as a Hotshot crew with two fire engines and a helicopter worked to contain it, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and heavy dead and down logs were burning in steep terrain with limited access, the Forest Service said. The weather forecast for the area was dry and warm through most of the week with winds 10 to 15 mph.
Smoke from the fire near Macho Canyon, 12 miles northwest of Pecos, could impact air quality in Santa Fe.
By Monday afternoon, the closest structures were 3 miles southeast of the fire, according to the Forest Service.
