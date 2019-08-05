A request for the city of Santa Fe to approve up to $18 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance a high-pressure food processing facility that is projected to create 162 factory jobs in Santa Fe County cleared another hurdle Monday.
The city Finance Committee approved a resolution declaring the city’s intent to lend its name to the bonds to finance “the acquisition, construction, renovation, installation and equipping” of the facility, which backers say would be the first of its kind in the Southwest.
The committee, however, postponed action on a companion ordinance authorizing the bond issuance. City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, the committee chairman, said the panel wanted to take more time to consider what he called a “complicated” funding mechanism that is relatively new to the current City Council.
Still, committee members appeared to be in general support of the request by New Mexico Fresh Foods.
“I think it’s going to be a great thing for the city, a great thing for New Mexico,” City Councilor Chris Rivera said.
The city would not be responsible for paying off the tax-advantaged bonds, which would be paid off with revenue generated by the project.