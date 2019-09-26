Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service on Thursday voicing her opposition to a mineral company’s proposed mining exploration in the upper Pecos Valley.
In the letter to Vickie Christiansen, chief of the federal agency, the governor said such projects could “lead to the resumption of large-scale hard rock mining in the valley.”
The Australian-based New World Cobalt and its American subsidiary, Comexico LLC, want to conduct exploratory mining operations on a 2-acre section of Santa Fe National Forest land north of Pecos. According to New World Cobalt’s website, the company is looking for copper, zinc and gold in the area, which is popular for recreation.
Under the terms of the General 1872 Mining Act, Santa Fe National Forest officials cannot stop the operation.
The area in question includes Terrero, which began as a mining town in the late 1800s. Mining operations continued through the end of the 1930s.
Community residents have gathered at least twice to discuss the proposal and plans to fight it. Some Pecos residents recall water contamination when a heavy snow in 1991 sent leftover mining waste running into rivers and streams.