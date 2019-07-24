Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday was headed to Salt Lake City for the National Governors Association’s annual summer meeting.
Along with eight other Democratic governors, she is scheduled to participate in a news conference about protecting and expanding access to health care.
New Mexico’s governor also is slated to be part of a roundtable on the Clean Car Promise, an effort by a bipartisan group of more than 20 governors to advocate for a strong national clean-air standard for automobiles.
The state is paying for her travel expenses, a spokesman said.
Lujan Grisham will be back in her office on the Capitol’s fourth floor on Monday, the spokesman said.