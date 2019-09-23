New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in New York and Washington, D.C., this week to participate in climate change and abortion rights events.
On Tuesday, the governor will be part of a panel in New York City organized by the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of governors aiming to fight climate change and meet Paris Agreement goals, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office said.
The 25 governors in the group “are rebuilding our nation’s climate framework, driving U.S. policy and technological innovation, and pushing ahead to create the low-carbon economy of the future,” the organization’s website says. “On Tuesday, Sept. 24, they will speak to how they have turned those commitments into reality.”
Lujan Grisham signed an executive order in January charging two state agencies with developing a regulatory framework to “secure reductions in oil and gas sector methane emissions,” as part of a state goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at least 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.
Later in the week, Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington to give a speech Thursday at a 50th anniversary event for the National Abortion Rights Action League, her office said.