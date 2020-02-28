Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham filled two vacancies in the 13th Judicial District on Friday, naming Christopher G. Perez and James Andrew Noel to a court that serves Sandoval, Valencia and Cibola counties.
Perez was a private practice attorney for 23 years in Bernalillo, his hometown. His father, George Perez, served as a judge in the 13th District.
Noel, who led the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department under former Gov. Bill Richardson, was executive director of the state Judicial Standards Commission from 2004-09. The Corrales resident has been the Second Judicial District's executive officer and court clerk since 2015.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.