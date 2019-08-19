WASHINGTON — New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján on Monday became the highest-ranking Democrat in the House to call for an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying it’s time to hold him accountable.
The congressman, third in line behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a 2020 candidate for Senate, said Trump has not tried to secure American elections from foreign interference.
“I support moving forward with an impeachment inquiry, which will continue to uncover the facts for the American people and hold this president accountable,” Luján said in a statement. He said former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report left no doubt that Trump’s campaign made “sustained and frequent attempts…to establish ties to the Russian government and an eagerness to benefit from hacked information. Trump, he added, “is abdicating his responsibility to defend our nation from Russian attacks and is putting his own personal and political interests ahead of the American people.”
Luján’s opononent in the Democratic primary for Senate, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, has said she supports impeachment proceedings against Trump.