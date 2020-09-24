El Rancho de las Golondrinas near Santa Fe will hold a pumpkin patch weekend on Oct. 3 and 4, when visitors can pick their own pumpkins.
The living history museum, which grows its own produce, requires visitors to make reservations for picking at www.golondrinas.org. It will be open by appointment only and because of COVID-19 health restrictions, visitors must wear masks and follow social-distancing protocols.
Pumpkins will be sold for $5 and $10 and transactions are cash only.
Las Golondrinas opened on Sept. 9 for self-guided tours, though the historic buildings and the museum store remain closed, as do food concessions.
Guests are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle and pack a snack or picnic for a visit.Visitors must make a reservation in advance. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, veterans and teens. The museum is located at 334 Los Pinos Road.
