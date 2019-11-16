LOS ALAMOS — Los Alamos County is seeking to revitalize its airport through an estimated $9.7 million expansion plan.
The Los Alamos Monitor reported the Federal Aviation Administration would fund most of it, with the county and state pitching in.
Airport Manager Cameron Humphries presented a proposal to local transportation officials Thursday. He said when considering the airport’s annual economic impact, the return on investment will be quick.
Los Alamos is home to one of the nation’s premier government laboratories.
A driving factor for the expansion is a series of safety improvements needed to satisfy FAA concerns. Those include a realignment of the lone taxiway, the proximity of commercial hangars to the airport entrance and multiple, direct access pathways to the runway.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.