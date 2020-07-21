Crews are monitoring a 5-acre wildfire that was ignited by lightning Sunday in steep terrain amid a burn scar in the Jemez Mountains.
There were no structures at risk from the Colle Fire, the Santa Fe National Forest said in a news release issued late Tuesday. Due to dangers to fire crews posed by "extremely rugged terrain with limited access" and a patch of dead timber, forest officials said, the blaze was being monitored by ground and air from a distance rather than contained.
The Colle Fire is located inside the burn scar of the 2011 Las Conchas Fire.
Smoke may be visible from the nearby community of Cochiti Mesa and along Forest Road 289 and N.M. 4, the news release said.
