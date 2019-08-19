Las Vegas, N.M., police are asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened to a 71-year-old man whose body was found in an alley Friday in what investigators are calling a suspicious death.
William Conway Smith Jr., also known as “Skip,” was found at about 8 a.m. near the 1000 block of Fifth Street, Cmdr. Steve Pacheco said.
He said Smith was believed to have been a resident of Los Alamos.
Pacheco declined to release any further details Monday and said a final autopsy report by the state Office of the Medical Investigator was pending.
Investigators were following leads on the case and searching for witnesses and surveillance video, Pacheco said.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts and activities on Aug. 15, the day before he was found, contact Las Vegas police at 505-425-7504.