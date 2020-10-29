An 80-year-old Las Vegas, N.M., man died Oct. 23 after being involved in a fatal head-on collision just south of Las Vegas.
According to New Mexico State Police, Jose Agustin Lucero was driving on Frontage Road 2137 along Interstate 25 around 5:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, his 1995 Chevy pickup truck veered across the center line and collided head-on with a Ford tow truck.
State police said neither alcohol nor improper seat belt use were factors in the crash and the accident remains under investigation.
Lucero was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead by the state Office of Medical Investigator.
Families members took both the 51-year-old driver and 25-year-old passenger of the tow truck, also of Las Vegas, to a local hospital. Their condition was not known.
