New Mexico State Police is seeking information about a Monday night shooting at Storrie Lake State Park that left a teenage girl from Las Vegas, N.M., dead and two other teenagers wounded.
The shooting occurred around 11:44 p.m. on N.M. 518 near the entrance to the lake, according to a news release.
Adelina Tafoy , 16, died from her injuries. She and the other two victims — a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — were taken to Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas.
According to the news release, the medical condition of the two victims is unknown.
According to the Las Vegas City Schools Facebook page, a community memorial is being erected on a fence near a soccer field.
