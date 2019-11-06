LAS CRUCES — Authorities said a man was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers from the Las Cruces Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service who were attempting to arrest him.
The Police Department said in a statement that no officers were injured in the incident late Monday and that it is being investigated by the department and a multiagency task force.
Department spokesman Dan Trujillo said the man was sought on a “violent felony arrest warrant” and fired at officers who shot back.
No identities were released.
