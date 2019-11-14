LAS CRUCES— Las Cruces police said a man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife has been released from a hospital and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

They said Juan Lopez-Banos, 44, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Amberly Busby Lopez, 41.

Police were dispatched to the couple’s home Saturday night and reported finding a woman dead on the floor and Lopez-Banos on a sofa with a kitchen knife in his chest.

Investigators learned Lopez-Banos feared his wife was planning to leave him and they said he stabbed her and then turned the knife on himself.

Officers interviewed Lopez-Banos at the hospital where they said he acknowledged stabbing his wife multiple times before attempting to commit suicide.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

