LAS CRUCES— Las Cruces police said a man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife has been released from a hospital and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.
They said Juan Lopez-Banos, 44, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Amberly Busby Lopez, 41.
Police were dispatched to the couple’s home Saturday night and reported finding a woman dead on the floor and Lopez-Banos on a sofa with a kitchen knife in his chest.
Investigators learned Lopez-Banos feared his wife was planning to leave him and they said he stabbed her and then turned the knife on himself.
Officers interviewed Lopez-Banos at the hospital where they said he acknowledged stabbing his wife multiple times before attempting to commit suicide.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
