LANL bioscientist selected for If/Then ambassador program

Harshini Mukundan, a bioscientist with Los Alamos National Laboratory, has been selected to the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s If/Then ambassador program, which seeks to help women in science, technology, engineering and math careers.
The ambassadors are contemporary role models who represent a variety of STEM-related professions in the U.S., ranging from academia to business to sports to entertainment.
If/Then is a national initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.
Mukundan, who grew up in India, came to Los Alamos as a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral fellow and continued as a staff scientist in the lab’s chemistry division. She is a team leader and deputy group leader and mentors students, postdoctoral fellows and young scientists.
Mukundan has been active in promoting STEM education, participating in a variety of programs sponsored by the lab.