Wilfred Herrera Jr. is the new chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors after former Chairman J. Michael Chavarria stepped down for personal reasons, the leadership council announced late Tuesday.
The council represents pueblos across New Mexico as well as a pueblo in El Paso.
Herrera is the governor of Laguna Pueblo near Albuquerque and had served as the council's vice chairman.
“We congratulate Governor Wilfred Herrera, Jr. on his new position with the APCG and will continue to work for the benefit of our native communities," Pamela Mahooty, the council's interim executive director, said in a statement.
Chavarria is the governor of Santa Clara Pueblo near Española and had been the council's chairman since January.
The council is discussing whether to hold a special election next year to fill the remainder of Chavarria's two-year term.
“We are grateful for the years that Chairman Chavarria gave to the organization as a Secretary, Vice-Chairman and Chairman. He has been our voice on many issues that impacted tribes, including education, health, the protection of cultural sites and properties, native language retention and taking care of our most vulnerable — the elders — and more," Mahooty said in the statement.
