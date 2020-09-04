Hours of operation at a number of offices, institutions and businesses will be affected by the observance of Labor Day on Monday.

  • Most nonemergency federal, state, city and county offices, as well as most banks and financial institutions, will be closed.
  • Santa Fe County and city offices will be closed.
  • Public schools, colleges and most private schools will be closed.
  • Santa Fe public libraries, recreation centers and the Municipal Court will be closed.
  • Santa Fe Trails buses, Santa Fe Ride and Santa Fe Pickup programs will be out of service.
  • There will be no Rio Metro Bus service. New Mexico Rail Runner Express train service remains suspended.
  • The North Central Regional Transit District’s “Blue Buses” will not be in service, except for the 255 Mountain Trail to Santa Fe National Forest.
  • City trash and recycling pickups will operate as normal; however, Santa Fe County solid waste transfer stations will be closed.

