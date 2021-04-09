A travel trailer caught fire in La Puebla on Friday, leaving one resident without a home.
Twenty firefighters from Santa Fe County and regional departments responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. to the La Puebla area after a large plume of smoke was seen in the Pojoaque Valley, Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said.
The travel trailer home was engulfed in flames, Hart said. One person found at the home was uninjured and is being assisted by Red Cross, she added.
Authorities were still investigating the cause of the fire.
