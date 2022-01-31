Santa Fe's La Farge Branch Library will reopen for in-person services Feb. 15, according to a city news release.
The La Farge branch facilities have been closed to the public since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in lieu of curbside services. The Southside and main branches reopened to the public in July, but staffing shortages kept La Farge closed, according to the release.
The branches will still offer curbside pick-up.
La Farge Library will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The hours are expected to expand after additional staff is hired.
