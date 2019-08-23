The feature film Keyhole Garden will begin principal photography in New Mexico on Aug. 26, with a screenplay written by Perego-Saldana and Rick Rapoza.
The film will be directed by Marco Perego-Saldana and produced by Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water), Alexandra Milchan (The Wolf of Wall Street), Robert Kravis (The Rum Diary), Karl Herrmann (Dinner in America) and Perego-Saldana, New Mexico Film Office Director Todd Christensen announced.
The production will be shot in Albuquerque and employ about 100 New Mexico crew members, 40 New Mexico actors and stunt performers, and 390 background extras.
Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) will star in the drama, which illuminates the hardships and divisions plaguing the lives of people on both sides of the Southern border, according to information from the state film office.