Kewa Pueblo woman to head New Mexico Foundation

The New Mexico Foundation announced Tuesday its board of directors appointed a Kewa Pueblo woman as president and chief executive officer.
JoAnn Melchor, who has served on the foundation’s board for three years, has has “devoted most of her career to working in the nonprofit world and has a track-record as a successful fundraiser, strategic planner and collaborator,” a news release said.
The philanthropic group, established in 1983, is dedicated to helping the state’s most under-served communities and strengthening New Mexico nonprofits.
Melchor previously was director of advancement for the Keres Children’s Learning Center at Cochiti Pueblo. She also worked as executive director of Southwest Youth Services, director of Santo Domingo School’s 21st Century Community Learning Center and as development and marketing manager at the American Indian Graduate Center in Albuquerque.