ROSWELL — Officials have voted to close the Chaves County Juvenile Detention Center after making transfer agreements with nearby counties.
The Roswell Daily Record reported Thursday that Chaves County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to close the detention center Dec. 29.
County officials say they signed an agreement with Curry County Nov. 5 to allow the transfer of youth offenders saving more than $1 million a year.
Officials say Chaves County would still have about $219,000 in expenses to juvenile detention since they still would pay facilities by day to hold their county youth.
Those who opposed the closure have raised concerns about separating youth from their communities and not providing them the same services.
Officials say juvenile facilities have closed from changing attitudes about detaining youth.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.