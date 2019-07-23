A Rio Arriba County jury earlier this month awarded just over $5.2 million to two men who were struck by parts of bullets fired by guided hunters in 2014 at a ranch near Cimarron.
Brothers Eric Armstrong and Luke Armstrong — residents of New Mexico and Colorado, respectively, were visitors at Ute Creek Ranch in October 2014 when two men hunting elk at a nearby ranch owned by Express Ranches LLC fired rifles in their direction, according to the civil complaint the men filed in 2017 in state District Court.
The shots ricocheted, and parts of the fragmented bullets struck the men, the complaint says.
“The rifle shots … traveled southward,” according to the complaint, “striking other solid objects causing the shells to fragment and re-direct over the adjacent property … where plaintiffs were located. The projectiles … struck plaintiffs Eric Armstrong and Luke Armstrong knocking them to the ground and causing them seriously bodily injury.”
The jury made the award July 10 after a two-day trial in Santa Fe, according to online court records.
Neither party responded to calls seeking comment.