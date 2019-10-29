ALBUQUERQUE — A federal judge has removed his name from consideration for a U.S. District Court seat in New Mexico after the state’s two Democratic senators withdrew their support.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that Magistrate Judge Kevin Sweazea announced the decision in a letter to the White House last week.
Sweazea says U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich withdrew their support despite having submitted his name to President Donald Trump as a potential nominee.
Staff members for both Udall and Heinrich said Sweazea’s confirmation would face serious hurdles in the Senate and that they are working to find other qualified candidates.
Sweazea says the two-year process also “adversely affected” his willingness to take on the job, instead he plans to continue as a magistrate judge.
