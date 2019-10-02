Judge stands firm on Pope ruling

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Wednesday refused prosecutors’ request to change her ruling that an accused rapist should be released while he awaits trial in Santa Fe, though defendant Redwolf Pope remains in jail because of a pending request for his extradition to Seattle to face other sexual assault charges there.
Marlowe Sommer last week ordered Pope’s release as a sanction against prosecutors for violating evidence rules in the Santa Fe case.
Pope, 42, was accused of rape, kidnapping and voyeurism in July 2018 when a woman from Seattle told police there that Pope had raped her in a hotel room while she was visiting Santa Fe in August 2017.
Court documents say roommates of Pope had alerted officers of possible sex crimes after they found videos that appeared to show Pope sexually assaulting unconscious women while recording the incidents with hidden cameras in both Santa Fe and Seattle.
Pope told the judge he would stay with a girlfriend in Albuquerque if released on electronic monitoring. However, he remains behind bars pending an Oct. 9 hearing in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court on his extradition to Seattle to face two counts of second-degree rape there.
Defense attorney Brad Kerwin said he will ask the magistrate to release Pope on house arrest with monitoring.