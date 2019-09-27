The trial of Jordan Nuñez, accused of playing a central role in the death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, is being moved from November to the spring of 2020.
State District Judge Matthew Wilson granted a prosecution motion Friday for a continuance. Nuñez, 21, faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death stemming from Jeremiah’s torture and beating death in the fall of 2017.
Wilson said there is still too much work to be done and too many pending motions to stick to the November date.
Jeremiah’s body was found in a plastic container in a roadside grave near Nambé in January 2018.
Authorities said Valencia’s mother, Tracy Ann Peña, and her boyfriend, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, buried her son in November 2017 after Ferguson and his son, Nuñez, then 19, abused the boy and beat him to death.
Prosecutors initially portrayed Nuñez as having been coerced by his father. But after Ferguson’s apparent suicide at the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018, prosecutors said it was Nuñez who may have dealt the fatal blow to Jeremiah.