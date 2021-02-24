A judge delayed until next week a hearing to decide whether to exclude state witnesses and change venues for the trial of the teen accused of killing Fedonta "JB" White.
Prosecutors are seeking adult sanctions against 17-year-old Estevan Montoya, who was 16 in August when police say he shot 18-year-old White, a Santa Fe High School basketball star, at a house party in Chupadero.
Dan Marlowe, Montoya's attorney, argued in a motion filed Monday the district attorney's witness list is unnecessarily large and even includes Montoya's mother.
The motion asks the court to exclude the state's witnesses and to release Montoya as a sanction for the prosecutors' actions.
Marlowe also filed a motion in December asking the court to move Montoya’s trial from Santa Fe to Los Alamos.
Marlowe contends White’s reputation as a hometown hero and the publicity surrounding the case would make it impossible for Montoya to receive a fair trial in Santa Fe.
Montoya is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19 and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
