State District Judge Jason Lidyard granted a Rio Arriba County man’s request that a grand jury investigate allegations of fraudulent practices by the North Central Solid Waste Authority.
The authority was formed in 2004 in a joint effort by the governments of Rio Arriba County, Ohkay Owingeh, Santa Clara Pueblo and the city of Española to provide trash- and recycling-collection services for residents. Its board is made up of government officials from each entity.
Antonio DeVargas, who gathered signatures on a petition for the grand jury investigation, told The New Mexican in June that the authority had questionable expenses, inconsistent practices for managing liens and billed customers after they died or moved our of the county.
Lidyard approved the petition Thursday.
A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Los Alamos to determine whether an existing grand jury panel will consider the matter or whether a special grand jury will be formed, DeVargas said Tuesday.