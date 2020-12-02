A Santa Fe man charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash could serve up to six years in prison after pleading no contest Wednesday to a charge of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident.
Ryan Palma, 24, entered the plea as part of a deal with prosecutors in which they agreed to drop all other charges in the case.
Palma was charged in connection with the 2018 death of 20-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez Gonzalez.
State police said Palma was racing another vehicle on Interstate 25 south of Santa Fe when he hit a motorcycle driven by Hernandez Gonzalez and left the scene without rendering aid.
State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer is scheduled to sentence Palma on Dec. 16.
As part of the plea deal, Palma will be required to pay restitution to the victim's family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.