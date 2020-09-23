Searchlight New Mexico is sponsoring an online town hall meeting on the future of journalism in the state.
Titled Journalism in the Crosshairs, the event Tuesday afternoon will include a dialogue about the press amid the economic pressures it faces during an era when there's rarely been more news.
Panelists will include Inez Russell Gomez, opinion page editor of The New Mexican; KOB-TV Vice President and general manager Michelle Donaldson; and Kalen Goodluck, contributing editor at High Country News.
The event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Register at SearchlightNM.org/events.
