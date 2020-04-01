Free distribution of Journal North newspapers at racks around town and in supermarkets ended this week, but the Santa Fe edition of the Albuquerque Journal remains in place, an editor said Wednesday.
The removal of news racks for the free papers may have given the impression the publication was discontinued, but Journal North Editor T.S. Last said Santa Fe readers will continue to be served.
“We want to put more of our focus on subscribers," he said.
Journal North has four reporters in Santa Fe, including Last.
