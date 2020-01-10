The Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees has selected Española City Councilor John Ramon Vigil to replace David Salazar, who died in December.
Vigil, who is Salazar's godson and nephew, said he knows he has big shoes to fill but thinks he will bring youthful energy to the board.
"We talked about co-op issues for many years and I'm excited to work with the board," Vigil said Friday. "Hopefully, we can work on some progressive direction for the co-op [and] bringing all the factions together."
Vigil won the seat in a 5-3 vote.
Co-op member Luis Torres attended the meeting but refused to leave the boardroom when trustees announced they were going into executive session to vote for Salazar's replacement.
New Mexico State Police spokesman Mark Soriano wrote in an email that officers responded to a call regarding unwanted people at the board meeting and that officers were there for about an hour.
Torres said five state police officers were in the boardroom at one point.
After some discussion with the cooperative's attorney, trustees went into a separate room to finish their meeting, Torres said.
