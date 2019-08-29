ROSWELL — Investigators have determined a fireworks explosion that killed a New Mexico firefighter and severely injured another was accidental.
Roswell firefighters were packaging fireworks June 5 for the city’s Independence Day celebration when the explosion happened, the Roswell Daily Record reported Wednesday. The city’s fire department has organized the event in recent years.
The blast led to the death of Jeff Stroble, 46, on July 21. Hoby Bonham, 36, was sent home from the hospital in late June. Ten other firefighters were treated for minor injuries.
The firefighters were handling the fireworks inside a concrete building at the Roswell International Air Center. They were fusing aerial shell fireworks with electric matches when one went off, the report from the state fire marshal’s office states.
“The initial explosion caused other explosions, leading to the explosion/consumption of all the firework shells inside the structure,” the report states. “The buildup of pressure from the exploding shells caused the walls of the structure to be blown out.”
Investigators from state agencies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.
The city declined to comment.
“The city of Roswell has been formally notified of possible litigation related to the fireworks accident in early June,” Todd Wildermuth stated in an email. “Under that circumstance, the city will withhold any comment or discussion regarding topics potentially connected with the accident and possible litigation.”