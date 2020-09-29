The Santa Fe City Council will consider a request Wednesday to renew a lease with the nonprofit that operates the homeless shelter on Cerrillos Road for another four years.
The Interfaith Community Shelter Group has leased the 6,082-square-foot city-owned building, commonly referred to as Pete's Place, since 2009.
"A key part of the Interfaith mission is to prevent hypothermia deaths in the winter months," city documents state.
While Interfaith provides a critical service for the city, the shelter location continues to generate opposition from neighbors, who have long complained about drug activity and other problems they say are connected to the facility.
City Councilor Signe Lindell, whose district includes the homeless shelter, said Tuesday she'd received close to 60 emails about the lease renewal in the past two days.
"Almost every one of them was supporting the lease," she said. "It's one of the issues that I've had more emails in the last 48 hours than any other issue that's come up in a long time."
