Inmate escapes from San Miguel County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — An inmate escaped Saturday from the San Miguel County Detention Center, state police said.
Police said 22-year-old Felix Romero of Las Vegas broke a window and walked away from the facility.
He’s described as 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and a heavily tattooed neck and scalp.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Police said Romero was jailed on a warrant for failure to appear and for a probation violation.
According to police, Romero’s criminal history includes trafficking drugs, battery on a peace officer, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.