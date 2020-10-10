Hours of operation at a number of offices and institutions will be affected Monday by the observance of Indigenous Peoples Day:
- City and county nonemergency offices and many state government offices will be closed.
- Santa Fe public libraries and recreation centers will be closed, as will the Santa Fe Municipal Court and state courts.
- Post offices will be closed and regular mail delivery suspended.
- Santa Fe Trails buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.
- Most of the North Central Regional Transit District's Blue Buses will not be in service. The exception is the 255 Mountain Trail route to the Santa Fe ski basin. It will operate on a normal schedule.
- Hours at some financial institutions will be affected, and many banks will be closed.
- Public schools in Santa Fe will be closed.
- City curbside trash and recycling collections will follow the regular schedule.
